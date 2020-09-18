Star Wars: The High Republic is Disney’s new Star Wars saga

Disney / Lucasfilm



There is still a lot to unravel from the Star Wars universe for Disney and Lucasfilm.

Both companies announced on February 24 a new publishing project called Star Wars: The High Republic which was previously known as Project Luminous. This project combines novels, children’s books and comics to tell a new story from the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: The High Republic will be based several centuries before the timeline of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. It is a time when the Sith do not yet exist and the Jedi are in control of the Galactic Republic.

Star Wars: The High Republic It will feature novels for children and adults as well as various comics where new characters from the franchise will be revealed. The first phase of this project will be presented in August during the Star Wars Celebration convention that will take place between 27 and 30 of that month in Anaheim, California. There, five releases will be presented: an adult novel called Into the Dark, another novel for a younger audience titled A Test of Courage, a series of comics called The High Republic Adventures, another comic series edited by Marvel to be called The High Republic and a third novel for an adult audience called The Light of the Jedi.

In December, Lucasfilm released in theaters around the world. The Rise of Skywalker, a film directed by JJ Abrams and that ended the last of the sequel trilogies of the Star Wars saga.

