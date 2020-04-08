NEWS

Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Ahsoka Voice Actress Ashley Eckstein Was Honored To Cameo In The Rise of Skywalker

April 8, 2020
James Ashley
5 Min Read

Star Wars: The Clone Wars actress Ashley Eckstein was honored to be an element of final 12 months’s The Rise of Skywalker, even when it was just for a small cameo. For years now, Eckstein has voiced Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano throughout a number of tasks, with The Clone Wars being her most notable look. The Clone Wars not too long ago returned for a seventh and remaining season on Disney+; the eighth episode, “Collectively Once more,” is ready to reach on the streaming service this Friday. Season 7 has proven a brand new facet of Ahsoka, who has turn into a fan favourite amongst Star Wars followers.

These followers had been delighted to see Ahsoka be represented in The Rise of Skywalker, the ultimate installment to the Skywalker saga. Technically, although, they did not see her; they heard her. In a pivotal, climactic second, Rey (Daisy Ridley) discovered herself aided in her remaining stand towards Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) by the voices of all of the previous Jedis. Whereas this included live-action characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), followers had been joyful to catch Ahsoka’s voice among the many others.

In a brand new interview with CBR, Eckstein opened up about her The Rise of Skywalker cameo, which she described as “one of the highest moments of my profession, for positive.” As Eckstein defined, she heard in regards to the alternative via fellow Star Wars voice actor Matthew Wooden, who additionally works as a sound engineer at Skywalker Sound. He advised Eckstein in regards to the plan to function all of the Jedi voices, and although she was smitten by it, she did not truly consider it was taking place till she was lastly recording her traces. Eckstein then went on to say this:

I truly did not file the traces till October and, as soon as I recorded them, I nonetheless did not consider it as a result of something can occur in films. As they are saying, it [could have] ended up on the chopping room ground. Nevertheless it wasn’t till I used to be sitting on the premiere of The Rise of Skywalker and I heard Ahsoka say “because it guided us” and I used to be like, “Oh my gosh, I am unable to consider it made it.” So it is positively an honor. Clone Wars is taken into account canon as a result of it was what George Lucas created, however The Rise of Skywalker is a component of the Skywalker Saga of movies, and it is actually cool, not solely professionally, to say that I obtained to be in it however extra so for Ahsoka to be cemented into the Skywalker Saga of movies is de facto particular for the character.

Ahsoka in The Clone Wars Season 7 Gone With a Trace

Followers have lengthy needed to see Ahsoka seem in live-action kind, and so they would possibly lastly see their needs granted with the second season of The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson was not too long ago solid in a guest-starring position, and whereas it hasn’t been confirmed that she’s taking part in Ahsoka, many have assumed she is. Some had been disenchanted to be taught Eckstein would not be making the soar from animation to live-action alongside her character, however Eckstein responded to the rumors gracefully and reiterated that she continues to be grateful to have a hand in bringing Ahsoka to life.

Followers can proceed to observe Ahsoka’s journey unfold all through the remaining episodes of The Clone Wars, and so they would possibly get to see her in live-action kind later this 12 months. The reactions to her cameo in The Rise of Skywalker show there’s nonetheless a powerful want to see her seem within the better Star Wars universe. Hopefully they’ll get the chance to because the franchise continues on.

Supply: CBR

