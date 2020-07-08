Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is a VR journey in Disney parks

ILMxLAB



Galaxy’s Edge de Disney Parks It’s still the ultimate immersive Star Wars experience, and ILMxLAB will bring it home to you later in the year. Lucasfilm’s virtual reality studio revealed Thursday that it works on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge in collaboration with Facebook-owned Oculus Studios.

The virtual reality adventure takes place around the remote Black Spire post in Batuu, among the events that take place in the movies The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and looks like a non-Sith version of the 2019 Vader Immortal video game. It features “new and iconic characters” from the franchise and offers various gameplay and difficulty options.

“This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by spreading the story around the remote Black Spire outpost, but represents another significant step in ILMxLAB’s quest to transition storytelling — communication one way— towards the storyLIVING [la vivencia de la historia]where you are in a world that makes consistent decisions that propel your experience forward, “Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of ILMxLAB, said in a statement.

While the Disney Parks are still closed Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the virtual reality adventure seems designed for people who had to suspend their summer vacation at Galaxy’s Edge. The company also launched a Mickey-centric augmented reality experience this month.

“Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside the parks,” Disney Imagineering executive Scott Trowbridge said in a statement.