Star Wars’ Rey Skywalker Plan Shows Just How Much Went Wrong

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker introduced the Skywalker saga to an finish, nevertheless it additionally highlighted some main issues within the sequel trilogy. The movie was full of reveals that retconned numerous moments from the earlier movies, and one of many largest ones was Rey adopting the final identify “Skywalker”, which was deliberate years in the past however didn’t have the influence the writers anticipated. The Skywalker saga started in 1977 with the movie now often known as Star Wars: A New Hope, which launched viewers round to world to a galaxy far, distant, and characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Darth Vader.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi accomplished what turned the unique trilogy, however there was extra to be explored on this universe, and so the prequel trilogy occurred. This was launched between 1999 and 2005, and centered on the story of Anakin Skywalker, from his days as a younger slave in Tatooine to his rise as Sith lord Darth Vader. Following the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney, the studio started engaged on a brand new trilogy, starting in 2015 with Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens and introducing a brand new technology of heroes and villains whereas bringing definitive closure to the principle characters of the unique movies.

The sequels centered on scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley), former stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega), and Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), together with Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Normal Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and Supreme Chief Snoke (Andy Serkis). Sadly, there wasn’t consistency between the sequels, and the ultimate entry, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, made some huge reveals that solely ended up hurting the entire trilogy (and a number of the earlier movies as effectively). Amongst these was Rey’s parentage, as she turned out to be Sheev Palpatine’s granddaughter, however in the long run, she selected to tackle the final identify of “Skywalker”. Though it felt like a sudden resolution, particularly after Star Wars: The Final Jedi revealed she was a “no one”, having her change into a Skywalker was deliberate from the start – and that reveals how a lot went fallacious with the Star Wars sequels.

Star Wars’ Rey Skywalker Ending Was Deliberate in 2014

Rey’s backstory was the largest thriller of the Star Wars sequels, particularly after she confirmed she was Pressure delicate and was fairly expert in the usage of a lightsaber. Followers got here up with all varieties of theories about who her mother and father (or grandparents) had been, and a number of the candidates had been Luke Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi. By the point Star Wars: The Final Jedi arrived, followers had been hoping it could reveal Rey’s parentage, and it did – downside was, it wasn’t what they had been anticipating. Kylo Ren advised her she was a no one, and her mother and father bought her “for consuming cash”. This was retconned (even when they tried to make it look as if it was “a twist”) in The Rise of Skywalker, with Rey being a descendant of Palpatine. The movie ends with Rey introducing herself as “Rey Skywalker”, which is seen by some because the Skywalker’s final victory over Palpatine.

After all the pieces that occurred in The Rise of Skywalker, the “Rey Skywalker” second solely ended up feeling like an addition to avoid wasting the character and the movie, and didn’t have the influence the writers had been most certainly anticipating – however because it seems, “Rey Skywalker” was deliberate years earlier than The Rise of Skywalker got here out. An excerpt from the e-book The Artwork of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker particulars a narrative group assembly that happened in 2014, through which Pablo Hidalgo talked about Rey’s function, saying he preferred “the concept that she’s going to be our Skywalker, however she’s not a Skywalker” and so the final identify is “actually a metaphor. It’s doesn’t must be one thing that’s instantly linked to blood”. Whereas the general intention of the Skywalker metaphor is sweet, the execution is what took all which means away from it.

Star Wars Didn’t Plan HOW Rey Skywalker Would Occur

Disney knew the Star Wars sequels would have Rey turning into a Skywalker, however they didn’t know learn how to get to that – and it confirmed. The shortage of communication between these in control of every movie was evident, to the purpose the place many followers contemplate The Rise of Skywalker to be The Pressure Awakens 2.0, and The Final Jedi to be an entity of its personal. Rey’s journey ended up being fairly messy because of the inconsistency of it, and Disney didn’t listen on what must occur for her to change into a Skywalker. The reveal might have nonetheless labored if she had stayed because the “no one” The Final Jedi established, however the addition of Palpatine to her arc solely made it tougher for her resolution to be a Skywalker to be plausible (and emotional, which was certainly amongst their intentions).

Rey Skywalker Shows The Issues With Disney’s Star Wars Trilogy

Disney’s lack of a plan for the Star Wars sequels is not any secret, and the reveal of “Rey Skywalker” being the place they wished it to finish solely highlights the issue. The sequel trilogy has been closely criticized for its lack of cohesion, retcons and contradictions, plot holes, the way it rushed some issues and the way it favored others that weren’t actually that related. Disney’s lack of a plan additionally affected each previous and new characters, comparable to R2D2, Rose Tico, Captain Phasma, Snoke, The Knights of Ren, and Maz Kanata, all of which ended up being wasted in numerous methods. Followers didn’t get to see the characters from the unique trilogy collectively once more (and so they all ended up dying, besides Chewbacca, although he had his personal pretend loss of life in The Rise of Skywalker), and it wasn’t till the ultimate movie that the heroes from this trilogy lastly labored collectively, proving that The Rise of Skywalker was used as Disney’s closing probability to “make issues proper”, which clearly failed, to the purpose the place the novelization tried to do some injury management (and in addition failed).

The message behind Rey turning into a Skywalker wasn’t unhealthy, because it’s all about her selecting her personal path and taking over the identify of her mentors and really the one dad or mum figures she has had, and together with the Palpatine reveal, it additionally proves that she’s on no account like her grandfather – the issue was how the story received there, because it was a really messy highway stuffed with contradictions and lazy solutions. The issues with Disney’s Star Wars trilogy wouldn’t have occurred if the studio had had an precise plan, guaranteeing that the movies wouldn’t really feel disconnected whereas additionally permitting every director to provide them their very own contact, and in addition preserving the which means behind “Rey Skywalker”.

