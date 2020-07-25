Star Wars: Disney Plus prepares a series focused on women

Lucasfilm Ltd.



Leia Organa. King. Ahsoka Tano. Jyn Erso. The Star Wars saga has had many female heroines. And now there could be a female-centric Star Wars series at Disney Plus, Variety reported on April 22.

The publication indicated that it learned from various sources that Leslye Headland, co-creator and showrunner from the acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll, would be behind the creation of this new show with Star Wars actors in .

Variety does not offer details of the show, except that, as already indicated, it will have its focus on female characters and that it will take place in a different timeline than the other serialized Star Wars projects. So it seems unlikely that the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi or Cassian Andor will appear in any episode.

Headland, according to the report, will be showrunner of the new show and will write the scripts. Headland earned two Emmy nominations in 2019 for Russian Doll (Best Series and Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series) and has directed TV episodes and two feature films: Sleeping with Other People (2015) and Bachelorette (2012).

Disney Plus is currently developing three original Star Wars series: The Mandalorian, which opens its second season in October 2020 and is done preparing the third season; a show based on the character of the rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), seen in the movie Rogue One (2016), and scheduled to launch in 2021; and a series focused on the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor, which debuted in 2022 on the streaming platform.

There are rumors that the appearance of the character of Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which will be played by actress Rosario Dawson, could be the way to introduce the character and pave the way for her to have her own series on Disney Plus. Is that the project that Headland will be working on? We will have to wait for confirmations from Lucasfilm and Disney.

