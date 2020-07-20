‘Star Wars’: 40 years of the Force in pictures [fotos]

By
James Ashley
-

Star Wars it was released exactly 40 years ago, on May 25, 1977. Remember the saga from its original moments to the most recent films in these photos – some of them behind the scenes – of the original trilogy, prequels, and new Titles.

In the picture, screenwriter-director George Lucas and his team shoot Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977) at the legendary Elstree studios in London in 1976.

