Star Wars: 40 years of adventures with Star Wars toys

My Darth Vader’s red sword, with its beautiful black plastic cape, has survived, but somewhat twisted, making it a bit difficult to pull it out of the hole where it is stored inside one of the doll’s arms. My Obi-Wan Kenobi ran out of his dark brown plastic cape, and his face had spots of purple down. And I think the hole my Chewbacca has on his head is from a dog bite, which apparently also bit his foot. My C-3PO, bought in the 70s, has been more silver than gold. My classic Luke – in his white robe shirt and beige pants – was beheaded, and lost his yellow sword (which must have been blue).

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on December 18, 2019, but we are republishing it for Star Wars Day on May 4, 2020.

Gabriel Sama / CNET



Long before Baby Yoda, Star Wars toys were my main connection to the movie saga that has lasted until 2019 with Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker. Before being a fan of the Star Wars films that started with Episode IV: A New Hope In 1977, I was devoted to Kenner brand toys inspired by the three original ribbons that lit up my imagination for several years.

“The launch of the original Star Wars toys changed the course of the history of the toy industry by confirming the impact that entertainment content could have on toy sales. Today, most of the top properties in the industry of the toys have some kind of supporting content, be it movies, video games, books or streaming“says Juli Lennett, a toy industry analyst at research firm NPD.

In addition to the action figures, I also had an X Wing ship, a gigantic waist-high AT-T, the Land Speeder that Luke floats on the sands of the planet Tatooine, and the jewel in the crown: A Millenium Falcon with a plastic lid that allowed me to play inside, with a Dejaik table (a galactic chess) and the floating ball (held by a thread) with which Luke uses the Force. But what confirms the power and effect of these toys is that I was not the only one who played with them: I was able to inherit them to my two children, who added their own action figures to the family collection.

The Kenner brand disappeared in 2000, absorbed by its parent Hasbro, which is currently in charge of making the toys for the characters and ships of the new Star Wars movies, including the series. The Mandalorian and he Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, the latest in the family saga that opens on December 20 worldwide.

“Star Wars fundamentally changed how toys and souvenirs of licensed toys were created and sold,” explains an article in a blog post from the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, where an exhibition of the first three films was featured in 1999. According to the article, George Lucas – creator of the franchise – initially struggled to find a manufacturer for the toys associated with his creation, but Kenner agreed to make them, but they were black to meet the huge demand for toys in Christmas 1977 and had to deliver sales certificates in their place promising to deliver them in the spring of 1978.

According to the Netflix documentary The Toys that Made Us: Star Wars, After being rejected by Hasbro, Mattel, Parker Brothers and other toy manufacturers, Kenner agreed to make the Star Wars toys, but not without first securing a deal that benefited him greatly and was a disaster for Lucas and his distributor, 20th Century Fox. – For every dollar sold, Kenner kept 95 cents, and Lucas and Fox had to split the other five.

Screenshot by Gabriel Sama / CNET



In addition, there was a provision that gave Kenner the rights for eternity as long as they deposited at least $ 10,000 to Fox and Lucas annually. Incredibly, the documentary says, Kenner stopped paying that commission a few years after the premiere of Return of the Jedi in 1983 and, with it, lost the rights to the merchandise. Lucas then returned to the negotiating table, but this time he would take 18 percent of Kenner’s toy sales, a deal known in the industry as “George’s Revenge.” The documentary speculates that this was the reason why Lucas was encouraged to do the second trilogy.

Hasbro obtained Kenner in 1991 as part of its acquisition of Tonka, a company that bought Kenner in 1987. In addition to Hasbro, other manufacturers such as Mattel and Lego also make Star Wars toys today. But for me, as for many other fans, it all started with the action figures and ships that Kenner made in the late 1970s.

Mike Ballog, Hasbro’s chief director of global brand strategy and marketing, estimates that the company has released thousands of figures from the saga. Some characters, like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, have had multiple versions of dolls, he says. “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to update these figures to offer exciting new figures for collectors and fans,” says Ballog via email.

Currently, the category of action figures is still very profitable, with growth of 17 percent in 2019 as of September (long before the release of the new film), according to research firm NPD Group. Action figures represent 4 percent of the total toy market, according to NPD.

According to e-commerce giant eBay, in 2019 an action figure was sold every minute on its platform. In the last five years, 4 million Star Wars dolls have been sold on that website. Among the most popular figures are the androids, Darth Vader, the Stormtroopers, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Boba Fett, Princess Leia, Yoda, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren, in that order. One of the most expensive action figures sold on eBay was a prototype of Kenner’s Red Cape Bib Fortuna, which sold for $ 46,000. When it was released Episode VIII: The Last Jedi In December 2017, sales of the figurines grew 40 percent from the previous month, according to eBay.

Hasbro’s Ballog explains that some of the most coveted figures were released with the wrong name or packaging errors, such as those of the 4-LOM and Zuckuss characters. “Because the characters were not identified by name in the film, this mistake went unnoticed and allowed the packaging to reach the shelves in this way.” Ballog confirms that the rarest figure is the 1979 Rocket Firing Boba Fett because its production was discontinued almost immediately due to the risk that young children would swallow one of its small pieces.

The executive says that there were only a few instances of characters from the movies that they couldn’t make, but that in this new trilogy – and in series like The Mandalorian– It has not found any limitations, so Hasbro has been able to offer the entire collection of characters.

However, here I am still waiting for the launch of the baby yoda figure to continue putting together my collection. Thanks to this article I was able to dust off my little dolls (my teenage children no longer use them) and rediscovered many that brought me countless hours of fun in my childhood in Mexico. What I didn’t find was the head of my Luke Skywalker. It must be floating in a galaxy far, far away.

