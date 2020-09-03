‘Star Trek’ will have its first transgender and non-binary characters

“Star Trek” announced the incorporation of two new characters with which the famous science fiction saga will have for the first time a transgender role and a non-binary gender one.

“We welcome Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander to the Star Trek family! They will play (respectively) in the third season of ‘Star Trek Discovery’ Adira, the first non-binary gender character from ‘Star Trek’; Gray, the first transgender character, ”explained the long-lived and successful sci-fi saga on Twitter.

These signings for the cast of “Star Trek Discovery” marry very well with the identity of “Star Trek”, which has not only left its mark in the audiovisual world for its science-fiction adventures, but has also stood out for its humanistic character and his positive defense of diversity and racial minorities.

A scene from ‘Star Trek Discovery’ (Ben Mark Holzberg)

However, “Star Trek” took a long time to extend this commitment to diversity to the LGBTQ community, since its first homosexual character, played by John Cho, did not arrive until the movie “Star Trek: Beyond”, which was presented in 2016 , just the year in which the original series was released for half a century.

“’Star Trek’ has always made giving visibility to underrepresented communities a mission because it believes in showing people that a future without division based on race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is completely within our reach,” he said in a press release Michelle Paradise, who is the “showrunner” (head of a series) of “Star Trek Discovery.”

“We are proud to work closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander, and Nick Adams of GLAAD (America’s leading LGBTQ rights organization) to create these extraordinary Adira and Gray characters and bring their stories with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy ”, he added.

The third season of “Star Trek Discovery”, which began its journey in 2017, will begin airing on October 15 on the CBS All Access digital platform.