Star Trek Picard: CBS All Access will allow you to watch the series for free for a month

The platform of streaming CBS All Access will allow non-subscribers of the service to watch the series’ first season for free for a month Star Trek: Picard, of which nine episodes have been broadcast so far and whose final season episode airs on Thursday, March 26. Writing note: CBS All Access is part of CBS, a corporation to which CNET and CNET en Español belong.

The way to access this promotion – only available in the United States – is by registering with CBS All Access and using the coupon with the GIFT code. This coupon releases all the contents of the platform for a month.

The series stars Patrick Stewart, who returns to play the legendary Captain Jean-Luc Picard, a role with which he became famous in the series. Star Trek: The Next Generation and in four films between 1987 and 2002. In the series, Picard lives in retirement from the Starfleet in charge of his vineyard in France. But the appearance of a mysterious character, Dahj (Isa Briones), pushes him to undertake a new adventure in space.

The final episode of the first season of Star Trek: Picard airs on CBS All Access on Thursday, March 25, at 3:01 am Eastern Time (12:01 am Pacific Time).

You can also read CNET’s review in Spanish of Star Trek: Picard and a reflection on the power of nostalgia in the Star Trek saga following the new show.

