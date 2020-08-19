Star Trek Lower Decks: The Animated Series Released Its First Trailer

Conceived by one of the producers of Rick and Morty, but without disrespecting the canon of the respected science fiction saga, Star Trek: Lower Decks is the new Star Trek animated series and finally released its first trailer. The show premieres on the CBS All Access streaming platform on August 6, 2020. (CBS All Access is part of ViacomCBS, a corporation to which CNET and CNET en Español also belong).

Created by Mike McMahan, writer and producer of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, the new Star Trek animated series focuses on the lower-ranking personnel of one of Starfleet’s less important ships, the USS Cerritos. It shows, in the key of comedy, the lives and adventures of characters that are never protagonists in the series of the Star Trek saga.

