Star Trek Discovery: Season 3 Coming October 2020

The Serie Star Trek: Discovery ended its second season with a bang, leaving Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his starship’s crew facing an uncertain future.

Fans won’t have to wait long to visit these new worlds in space. The Serie Discovery returns to the streaming platform CBS All Access on October 15, 2020. (CBS All Access is part of ViacomCBS, a corporation to which CNET and CNET en Español also belong).

The short video announcing the release date shows Officer Burnham out of uniform on an uninhabitable-looking planet. She holds up a pole with what appears to be a version of the United Federation of Planets flag. The flag is tattered, hinting at a dramatic story for the new episodes.

“Now living in a time full of uncertainty, the crew of the USS Discovery must fight – with the help of some new friends – to regain a hopeful future,” CBS All Access said in the video.