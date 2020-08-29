Star Trek animated comedy now has release date

CBS All Access



It’s hard to imagine a comedy based on the Star Trek saga. But that’s the concept of the cartoon series Star Trek: Lower Decks, that the platform streaming It will premiere exclusively on August 6, 2020 (CBS All Access is part of ViacomCBS, a corporation to which CNET and CNET en Español also belong).

In addition to the premiere date, the platform also unveiled this week the first poster of the series, created by Mike McMahan, writer and producer of the animated series. Rick and morty and Solar Opposites.

The new series tells the story of the support crew aboard one of the less important ships in Starfleet, the USS Cerritos. It has been described as Downton abbey into space as it follows the lives of the personnel who never star in the Star Trek adventures. In the series, the protagonists are part of the staff who wear the color red in their uniforms; traditionally, the so-called Redshirts are the crew members who always die on Star Trek missions.



The story of Star Trek: Lower Decks takes place at the same time as the series Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994), when Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) was in command of the ship Enterprise.

On the Inverse website, McMahan explained that comedy in Star Trek: Lower Decks is very different from Rick and morty and Solar OppositesWell, it has to work within the Star Trek canon; For example, Starfleet cannot have an insane or foolish protagonist, as its members are the elite of the galaxy.

McMahan is an expert on all things Star Trek; he himself confesses that for a time kept on Twitter an account titled TGN Season 8, in which he imagined storylines from a hypothetical eighth season of The Next Generation.

Among the main characters in the series are Ensign Beckett Mariner, an expert in everything to do with Starfleet, but hates to follow the rules; and Ensign Brad Boimler, very professional and strict, who always follows the rules. This conflict, due to the opposite ways of being of both characters, is the column that sustains the story.

The series features the English voices of Tawny Newsome (Brockmire), Noël Wells (Master of None), Eugene Cordero (The Good Place), Jack Quaid (Logan lucky), Dawnn Lewis (Veronica mars), Jerry O’Connell (Jerry maguire), Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!) and Gillian Vigman (The Hangover).

The saga already had an animated series, Star Trek: The Animated Series, which aired between 1973 and 1975, and featured English voices from the cast of the original 1966 series, including William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, among others.

Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres August 6, 2020 on CBS All Access.