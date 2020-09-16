Stanford Seeks Volunteers to Study Coronavirus: Report

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images



Stanford University has joined the fight against coronavirus, a new virus that is spreading rapidly around the world, already infecting some 89,000 people and killing another 3,000 more.

Stanford’s effort is a project called Folding @ home (FAH), which works to assist in the development of treatment therapies, using a “distributed computing” model, says The Verge. In simple terms, this means using computers that are physically separated, but connected to each other, to understand how diseases spread.

Folding @ home uses the processing power of networked computers to simulate the complex process of protein folding, something that helps determine how to treat diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer and SARS, another type of coronavirus. Understanding how disease proteins fold could help researchers develop drugs to treat virus infections.

To carry out this project, FAH is asking volunteers to have access to their computers, from which they will take advantage of their resources (applications, tools, power, etc.) when they are inactive. This project used to use inactive PlayStation 3s years ago, as their processors offered better performance than computers, but Sony stopped supporting the project eight years ago.

To contribute to FAH in the fight against the coronavirus, all you have to do is download the FAH software from its website, and once you install it, the unused resources on your computer will be used by its researchers without you having to do anything.

The coronavirus was first unveiled in December 2019 in Wuhan, central China, but has spread rapidly, reaching Mexico, Brazil and the United States last week, among other countries.



