Stanford and Fitbit want to use wearables to detect infections

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Stanford University has partnered with the Basic Biomedical Sciences Medical Research Center, Scripps Research, and with the manufacturer of wearables, Fitbit, to develop a technology capable of detecting the first signs of infection.

According to Stanford in a statement published on April 14, a group of university scientists is developing algorithms capable of detecting heart rates and elevated temperatures, symptoms that usually indicate an immune system response. The device that has this technology would send a warning to the user in the early stages of the disease, even before symptoms occur, so that they can isolate themselves before infecting another person.

“Smartwatches and other portable devices make many measurements per day, at least 250,000, which makes them very powerful monitoring devices,” says Michael Snyder, professor and president of genetics at the Stanford School of Medicine, in the statement. . “My lab wants to take advantage of that data and see if we can identify who gets sick as soon as possible, possibly before they realize they are sick,” he adds.

According to the statement, Fitbit will announce the study to its users and offer them the option to participate. In addition, the company will donate 1,000 smart watches for research. For their part, scientists at Scripps Research will work with Fitbit to study how the infection spreads through the devices.

Another American university, the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), is working on technology similar to Stanford’s. together with the Finnish company, Oura. Oura is a smart ring with sensors capable of profoundly measuring different variables of the human body and according to the UCSF, it could be used to detect the first symptoms of COVID-19. Oura will offer its rings to 500 UCSF healthcare workers who are in daily contact with patients infected with coronavirus, so that researchers can analyze the body information obtained through the devices.

Other tech companies are also already working on containment measures against viral infections using existing devices. Apple and Google recently announced a collaborative project whose objective is to contain the spread of the coronavirus using the Bluetooth technology of cell phones, to identify sick people and know if they have had contact with other people. The collaboration between these two industry giants is unusual, but it comes at a peak of the pandemic and that as of April 15, the coronavirus has infected almost 2 million people and caused more than 126,000 deaths worldwide.

The celebrities, athletes and politicians who have tested positive for the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos