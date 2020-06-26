SSC Stenographer Results 2020, Grade C D Exam Merit List/ Cut off Marks at www.ssc.nic.in:

The Staff Selection Commission has finally declared the SSC Stenographer Result notification SSC Stenographer 2020 of the Grade C & Grade D posts Merit List and Cutoff marks at www.ssc.nic.in. The examination was conducted on the 31st of January 2020, Sunday in all over India at the afternoon session. This is the Central Government Job. The result will be declared very soon at the official portal of the Staff Selection Commission at www.ssc.nic.in.

Recently Stenographer Grade c and Grad examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission all across India in the various States. Now the result notification will be declared by the SSC. The result declared very soon at the official site of the Staff Selection Commission. There were a large number of candidates who appeared for this Government Job Examination. For this Stenographer Grade C & Grade D post total, 1064 number of vacancies are available.

SSC Stenographer Merit List:

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the exam to recruit the Candidates for the post of Grade C & Grade D Stenographer. The purpose of conduct this examination is to check the potential knowledge of the candidate before recruiting them. The examination was conducted on the 31st of January 2020, Sunday. Now the result notification released by the SSC. The Answer Key and Cut Off Marks uploaded very soon at the official portal.

The Staff Selection Commission is the Government Organization of India. The headquarter office is located in the Capital of India, New Delhi. It is also known as Subordinate Services Commission. The SSC was established on the 4th of November 1975. The Staff Selection Commission is released a various large number of vacancies in the various posts all across India Every Year. There are also a large number of candidates who are applied for these various posts and recruit in various Central Government jobs.

To get more detail about the SSC Stenographer Merit List/ Cut Off marks to shown below.

Name of the Organization: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of the Post: SSC Stenographer Grade C & Grade D

A number of vacancies: There are total of 1064 vacancies available all in India.

Important Dates:

Result Date: The result date will be declared very soon at the official site.

Cut Off Marks: The desired candidates must get the minimum Cut Off marks for a recruit these posts as given below.

Expected Cut Off for Grad C

For General Category: 140-150 marks

For SC Category: 115-125 marks

For ST Category: 105-115 marks

For OBC Category: 122-132 marks

For Other Category: 105-110 marks

Expected Cut Off for Grad D

For General Category: 105-115 marks

For SC Category: 85-95 marks

For ST Category: 73-83 marks

For OBC Category: 87-97 marks

For Other Category: 70-80 marks

How to check SSC Stenographer Result 2020, Grad C and Grade D:

First, visit the official portal of SSC at www.ssc.nic.in.

Now on to the home page find the link “SSC Stenographer Gard C & Grad D Result 2020” and click on that.

Then enter your selected post and Registration Number, Date Of Birth, etc. necessary detail and click on the submit button.

Now the Result and Merit List will be displayed on your screen.

Save it and take a print out for future reference.

Check SSC Stenographer Result

Official Site: www.ssc.nic.in