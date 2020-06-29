SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2020 SSC JE Hall Ticket 2020 at www.ssc.nic.in

Updated news for all candidates who have applied for SSC Junior Engineering Recruitment 2020 that SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2020 is going to release to all qualified applicants. If you are searching for the same, then get you admit card with the help of the below details.

Staff Selection Commission is recruiting candidates for various posts. Therefore, they announce notification with required eligibility that needs to fulfill by applicants. As we all know that all recruitments published by SSC are under government payroll, and that is the reason that job seekers like to apply in the Staff Selection Commission. Most of the candidates are preparing well, and many of them are getting coaching from any classes so it will be better to crack the test.

Here the competition will be high so you must have the best preparation otherwise you will not survive in this recruitment. As we all know that official submission of application has closed and SSC Junior Engineering Admit Card 2020 will be available soon for applicants. You should keep searching for the same as it announced on November 15, 2020. For the latest updates or to download your call letter, you can visit at ssc.nic.in or given a link.

Plenty of the candidates have successfully applied in SSC Junior Engineering Recruitment 2020 and if you are also one of them then be ready for new updates. There written entrance examination that needs to clear with cut off marks to qualify for the next round of selection procedure.

Here in this written test, there will be 2 question papers and in both, you will get1 mark in case of the correct answer, and the case of the wrong answer there will be 0.25 negative marks so be careful while selecting your answer.

Paper 1 will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ).In Paper, one will be 150 marks that will be bifurcate as 50 marks for General Intelligence and Reasoning, 100 marks for General Engineering, and 50 marks for General Awareness.

Paper 2 based on descriptive type questions and total marks will be 300 so here you also your performance should be better. There will be three options, and there will be Part – A General Engineering (Structural and Civil) OR Part – B (Electrical) OR Part – C (Mechanical).

Download SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card

SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2020 is going to announce so download it for the written test as it is a most important document. Details regarding the examination mentioned on your Admit Card. It is required to have your call letter while you appear for a test, or you will not get even entry into the examination hall so do not forget to take your call letter. Download it and take it for the entrance test.

