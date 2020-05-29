SSC Constable GD Final Result 2020 Allocation List – ssc.nic.in:

According to the recent sources, there is an enormous number of candidates have given their examination for the SSC constable GD at ssc.nic.in. Those candidates who have all attended the examination are now waiting for the result to know. Those candidates can follow the official website at ssc.nic.in. Recently, SSC has examined the eligible candidates.

Based on the eligibility criteria, the candidates have started to apply for the post allotted by the department. Now they are keenly waiting for the result to find and go for the further process. To know more details regarding the result, the candidates can follow the official site at any time.

SSC Result Notifications:

According to the sources, the department has issued notifications regarding the SSC Constable GD result. Those candidates who all are seeking the result can follow the official website. After getting the notifications, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the result to know. Based on the result, the candidates will any time for the respective post allotted by the department.

SSC GD Merit List Constable Result 2020 for Region Wise:

Sr.no State SSC GD Constable Result 2020 Official websites 01. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand North Region www.sscnr.net.in 02. Uttar Pradesh & Bihar Central Region www.ssc-cr.org 03. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram North Eastern Region www.sscner.org.in 04. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Western Region www.sscwr.net 05. Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamilnadu Southern Region www.sscsr.gov.in 06. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh MP Region www.sscmpr.org 07. West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim Eastern Region www.sscer.org 08. Karnataka, Kerla Kolkata Region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in 09. Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh North-Western Region www.sscnwr.org

For more information regarding the result, the candidates can visit the official site at ssc.nic.in. As per the sources, the previous result for the post issued for the candidates. Thus the eligible candidates from that examination were allowed to attend the final round. As well you can check Bangalore University result at Attristech Result

Based on the final round, the candidates are going to get placed on the respective posts. To know more details, the candidates regarding the posts and results to know can follow the site. So the SSC candidates who have given their examination for the final round are now waiting to receive the result for the respective posts. When coming to find the result, the candidates must follow the steps. It will be helpful for them to find the result easily.

SSC GD Constable Male Candidates Expected cut off marks 2020:

Forces Vacancies UR OBC SC ST CRPF Forces 22623 Posts 71 68 60 65 BSF Forces 17698 Posts 70 66 62 58 SSB Forces 5619 Posts 80 75 68 60 CISF Forces 4493 Posts 82 78 72 65 ITBP Forces 2795 Posts 70 66 62 56 AR Forces 300 Posts 85 82 78 70 SSF Forces 247 Posts 86 82 75 68 NIA Forces 82 Posts 90 85 80 72

How to find the SSC Constable GD result?

We all know that when coming to find the result for the SSC examination, the candidates should follow the official site. But, most of the candidates aren’t aware of the steps and rules for following the site to find the result. Those candidates must follow the steps given below.

SSC gd result Result:

State/ UT Name Name of the SSC Center Zone SSC Result Dashboard Andhra Pradesh State, Puducherry, TamilNadu State Southern Region, Chennai Zone SSC GD Constable Result 2020

(Available shortly) Assam State, Arunachal Pradesh State, Manipur,

Meghalaya State, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram North Eastern Region, Guwahati Zone GD Constable Result 2020

(Available shortly) Madhya Pradesh State, Chhattisgarh State MP Sub-Region, Raipur Zone SSC GD Constable Result 2020

(Available shortly) West Bengal State, Orissa, Jharkhand State,

A&N Island, Sikkim Eastern Region, Kolkata Zone GD Constable Result 2020

(Available shortly) Maharashtra State, Gujarat, Goa State Western Zone, Mumbai Zone SSC GD Constable Merit List 2020

(Available shortly) Haryana, Punjab State, J&K, Himachal Pradesh State North Western Sub-Region, Chandigarh Zone GD Constable Result 2020

(Available shortly) Karnataka State, Kerala State KKR Region Zone, Bangalore Zone GD Constable Merit List 2020

(Available shortly) Uttar Pradesh State, Bihar State Central Zone, Allahabad Zone GD Constable Result

(Available shortly) Rajasthan State, Delhi State, Uttarakhand State North Region, Delhi Zone SSC GD Constable Result 2020

(Available shortly)

I hope the given steps registered for all the candidates who want to find their SSC Constable GD result on time. On the other side, candidates due to the traffic in the other sites may lead you to find the SSC GD result in a delay.

Steps to follow

If you all are looking for the SSC result to find the respective post can follow the official site at ssc.nic.in.

By visiting the official site, the candidates should need to find the official link to the respective post.

Once you found the link to the respective post, click the link and wait for the further process to happen on time.

Now the page will get reloaded and appear on the screen by bringing the next page.

The page will now appear on the screen with empty input boxes.

Now enter all the required valid details like registration number and Date of birth at ssc.nic.in.

Then click the submit button, once the above process is done.

Wait for few seconds, now the page will appear on the display screen with the respective SSC Constable GD result for the subjects.

These are the above steps that you want to know for all the time that whenever you want to know about the result. If you are getting the result as per the instructions, you can also take a hard copy of the result for future reference. For more updates regarding the SSC Constable result for the respective post and other stuff can follow this official site at any time at ssc.nic.in.