Education NEWS

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2020 Allocation List – ssc.nic.in

May 29, 2020
Add Comment
Aanchal Singh
5 Min Read
SSC Constable GD Final Result
SSC Constable GD Final Result

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2020 Allocation List – ssc.nic.in:

According to the recent sources, there is an enormous number of candidates have given their examination for the SSC constable GD at ssc.nic.in. Those candidates who have all attended the examination are now waiting for the result to know. Those candidates can follow the official website at ssc.nic.in. Recently, SSC has examined the eligible candidates.

Based on the eligibility criteria, the candidates have started to apply for the post allotted by the department. Now they are keenly waiting for the result to find and go for the further process. To know more details regarding the result, the candidates can follow the official site at any time.

SSC Result Notifications:

According to the sources, the department has issued notifications regarding the SSC Constable GD result. Those candidates who all are seeking the result can follow the official website. After getting the notifications, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the result to know. Based on the result, the candidates will any time for the respective post allotted by the department.

SSC GD Merit List Constable Result 2020 for Region Wise:

Sr.noStateSSC GD Constable Result 2020Official websites
01.Delhi, Rajasthan, UttrakhandNorth Regionwww.sscnr.net.in
02.Uttar Pradesh & BiharCentral Regionwww.ssc-cr.org
03.Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, MizoramNorth Eastern Regionwww.sscner.org.in
04.Maharashtra, Gujarat, GoaWestern Regionwww.sscwr.net
05.Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, TamilnaduSouthern Regionwww.sscsr.gov.in
06.Chhattisgarh and Madhya PradeshMP Regionwww.sscmpr.org
07.West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, SikkimEastern Regionwww.sscer.org
08.Karnataka, KerlaKolkata Regionwww.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
09.Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal PradeshNorth-Western Regionwww.sscnwr.org

For more information regarding the result, the candidates can visit the official site at ssc.nic.in. As per the sources, the previous result for the post issued for the candidates. Thus the eligible candidates from that examination were allowed to attend the final round. As well you can check Bangalore University result at Attristech Result

Based on the final round, the candidates are going to get placed on the respective posts. To know more details, the candidates regarding the posts and results to know can follow the site. So the SSC candidates who have given their examination for the final round are now waiting to receive the result for the respective posts. When coming to find the result, the candidates must follow the steps. It will be helpful for them to find the result easily.

READ  New ‘Tiger King’ Episode On The Way, Jeff Lowe Reveals

SSC GD Constable Male Candidates Expected cut off marks 2020:

ForcesVacanciesUROBCSCST
CRPF Forces22623 Posts71686065
BSF Forces17698 Posts70666258
SSB Forces5619 Posts80756860
CISF Forces4493 Posts82787265
ITBP Forces2795 Posts70666256
AR Forces300 Posts85827870
SSF Forces247 Posts86827568
NIA Forces82 Posts90858072

How to find the SSC Constable GD result?

We all know that when coming to find the result for the SSC examination, the candidates should follow the official site. But, most of the candidates aren’t aware of the steps and rules for following the site to find the result. Those candidates must follow the steps given below.

SSC gd result Result:

State/ UT NameName of the SSC Center ZoneSSC Result Dashboard
Andhra Pradesh State, Puducherry, TamilNadu StateSouthern Region, Chennai ZoneSSC GD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
Assam State, Arunachal Pradesh State, Manipur,
Meghalaya State, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram		North Eastern Region, Guwahati ZoneGD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
Madhya Pradesh State, Chhattisgarh StateMP Sub-Region, Raipur ZoneSSC GD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
West Bengal State, Orissa, Jharkhand State,
A&N Island, Sikkim		Eastern Region, Kolkata ZoneGD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
Maharashtra State, Gujarat, Goa StateWestern Zone, Mumbai ZoneSSC GD Constable Merit List 2020
(Available shortly)
Haryana, Punjab State, J&K, Himachal Pradesh StateNorth Western Sub-Region, Chandigarh ZoneGD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
Karnataka State, Kerala StateKKR Region Zone, Bangalore ZoneGD Constable Merit List 2020
(Available shortly)
Uttar Pradesh State, Bihar StateCentral Zone, Allahabad ZoneGD Constable Result
(Available shortly)
Rajasthan State, Delhi State, Uttarakhand StateNorth Region, Delhi ZoneSSC GD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
READ  ‘Mulan’ Was Set To Do Big Business This Past Weekend; Drive-Ins Slowed Down & A Look Back At ‘Dumbo’ – Box Office

I hope the given steps registered for all the candidates who want to find their SSC Constable GD result on time. On the other side, candidates due to the traffic in the other sites may lead you to find the SSC GD result in a delay.

Steps to follow

  • If you all are looking for the SSC result to find the respective post can follow the official site at ssc.nic.in.
  • By visiting the official site, the candidates should need to find the official link to the respective post.
  • Once you found the link to the respective post, click the link and wait for the further process to happen on time.
  • Now the page will get reloaded and appear on the screen by bringing the next page.
  • The page will now appear on the screen with empty input boxes.
  • Now enter all the required valid details like registration number and Date of birth at ssc.nic.in.
  • Then click the submit button, once the above process is done.
  • Wait for few seconds, now the page will appear on the display screen with the respective SSC Constable GD result for the subjects.

These are the above steps that you want to know for all the time that whenever you want to know about the result. If you are getting the result as per the instructions, you can also take a hard copy of the result for future reference. For more updates regarding the SSC Constable result for the respective post and other stuff can follow this official site at any time at ssc.nic.in.

About the author

View All Posts

Aanchal Singh

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.