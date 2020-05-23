SSC CHSL, CGL 2020 Exam Date: Commission will issue exam dates on this day, admit card will be available here

SSC CHSL, CGL, Steno, JE 2020 Recruitment Exam Date:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce revised exam dates for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) tier-I 2019, Junior Engineer Examination, Stenographer Grade C and D Examination, Skill Examination for CHSL 2019 and all other pending recruitment exams. Going to do it on 1 June. The candidates going to appear in all these exams will be able to see the new dates of the examination on the official website.

In a recent notice, the commission said, “The Staff Selection Commission has reviewed the situation arising out of the coronavirus epidemic on 21 May. It is noted that the government has extended the lockdown in the country till 31 May.

The Commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on June 1 before deciding on the announcements for the schedule of examinations. ”

Postponing the examinations, the SSC had said that at least one month will be given between the announcement of the date of examination and the examination to give sufficient time for preparations. A new schedule will also be issued for the result. The Commission has deferred the result dates of recruitment exams conducted for the post of Tier-III examination and Tier-I of Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Exam Paper-II, and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018.