SSC Central Region Admit Card 2020 Download at www.ssc-cr.org:

The Staff Selection Commission – SSC will soon release its Central Region Admit Card 2020 at official ssc-cr.org. For their various Tier wise examinations, SSC admits card will publish soon, and then candidates can Download SSC Central Region Admit Card 2020 from the same portal.

Numbers of aspirants are currently with this recruitment cum selection procedure, and for that, they are eagerly waiting for their Central Regions admit card release. The SSC official portal advises aspirants to be in constant touch with the official site ssc-cr.org. As hall tickets, other essential details will release, they will also release separate links for downloading.

For their earlier recruitment notification, the SSC Central Regions shall soon release the admit card for an upcoming test. There are numbers of aspirants, connected with this recruitment notification for which various selection procedures are currently ongoing. They need to appear for their various examinations, as per the SSC officials release their further schedule.

For now, the SSC Central Region Tier II Exam 2020 is soon going to conduct by November 2020. For the 10th and 11th November 2020 exam, the officials shall soon declare admit card along with other essential instructions ssc-cr.org.

SSC CR Tier Exam Type Exam Date (Tentative)

SSC CR Tier I Exam Computer Test (Objective MCQ) –

SSC CR Tier II Exam Computer Test/ Typing Test –

SSC CR Tier III Exam Written Test –

SSC CR Tier IV Exam Skills Test/ Document Verification –

Computer Test:

Subject Questions Marks Time Duration

General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 Combined

Numerical Aptitude 25 50 Time

General English 50 50 Of

General Awareness 50 50 2 Hours

Typing Test:

For the writing test, there might be a test through which candidates’ typing speed needs to test. In English as well as in any other language, candidates will get to type individual pages/ paragraphs. Most probably, they will have 15-30 minutes time duration. With as little as possible or no mistakes, aspirants need to type and format the given writing.

Further, a few category candidates might get exempted from the test.

Written Test:

Subject Marks Time Duration

Short Essay/ Letter Writing

in English/ any other language 50 Marks 45 Minutes

included in 8th Schedule of the

Constitution

Tier I Exam and Admit Card Release:

The very first, Tier I Exam admit card release date is through 2020. Aspirants associated with it may download the SSC CR Tier I Admit Card 2020 then. As the examination period is from 1st to 20th August 2020, Just before a week or two, from the examination, the admit card will release.

This is an MCQ based objective test and candidates will have a specific time duration. As mentioned above, candidates must have knowledge of various subjects and fields of study to get qualified in the very first stage. There are numerous topics that have covered throughout the objective test.

Tier-II Exam and Admit Card Release:

The second level SSC CGL Tier II admit card is going to release by October 2020 because the exam is by November 2020. The SSC CR Tier II Exam 2020 scheduled from 10th and 11th November 2020. Those who have selected in the first level, only those will have to attend the Tier II Exam.

Tier II is the computer-based examination which might be Typing Test or Computer Proficiency Test. With good scores in the Tier I test, it would be easy for aspirants to get through the Tier II test.

Tier III Exam and Admit Card Release:

Third level SSC CGL Tier III Admit card will release 2020 and from then on candidates may download their copy of admit card soon. The SSC CR Tier III Exam 2020 scheduled for 2020 and those who cleared the previous Tier Tier-II Exam and I will get admit card for this test. As this is one of the final stages, aspirants need to perform comparatively better than others.

If they get more marks they only will be selected for final selection procedures. It might be the written test for which aspirants need to prepare according to the syllabus available at the official portal. Numerous details are already available for those who are going to appear for the test.

Tier IV Exam and Admit Card Release:

Final, fourth level SSC CGL Tier IV Admit Card will release 2020, and the test shall also be just around the dates. Aspirants may download the admit card by the first week of February, and then they need to appear for the final test.

The final exam is either of these: Computer Proficiency Test/ Skill Test or Document Verification. Those who get passed through the final stage, they are almost qualified to get Job Allotment Letters for their jobs.

About SSC:

Since a very extended period, the Staff Selection Commission has become a very popular recruitment board. With time passing, they release various Recruitment notifications associated with numerous government departments. Mostly, central government departments widely covered through recruitment notifications. Candidates get golden opportunity to make their career with such leading recruitment boards. Once you are acutely aware of the examination pattern and syllabus of your exam associated with SSC, scoring more marks are quite easy. But for that, hard work and constant practice is the essential factor.

SSC Central Region:

The Staff Selection Commission’s Central Region Regional-Sub Regional office located in Allahabad, as well as areas, including UP and Bihar.

Examination centers for SSC CR are:

For UP: Allahabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Agra, Bareilly, Meerut

For Bihar: Patna, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur

Contact Details:

Address:

Regional Director (CR)

Staff Selection Commission

8 A-B, Beli Road, Allahabad-211002 Contact Details: Fax: 0532 – 2641924 Official Site: www.ssc-cr.org

Steps To Download SSC Central Region Admit Card 2020:

First, go to the SSC CR official portal. In the latest notifications section, Go to Admit Cards for CGL 2020. A new link will open. Enter essential details such as Roll Number/ Registration Number with Date of Birth and click Enter. Admit card will appear, check all your details. Download it.

Official site: www.ssc-cr.org