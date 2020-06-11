SSB Recruitment 2020 Constable available at www.ssb.nic.in:

The Sashastra Seema Bal is going to declare the notification of the SSB Recruitment 2020 for the post of Constable on the official site at www.ssb.nic.in. The SSC says the recruitment for the Constable post. The eligible male and female candidates may apply at online on to the official site. It is the excellent opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job. So the candidates who interested in this post they submit their application form before the last date.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020 at www.ssb.nic.in:

The SSB is most commonly known as the Sashastra Seema Bal. It established in the year of 1963. The SSB is under a control of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and it is formally known as a special service bureau. This is the nongovernment central armed police force and is referred to as a paramilitary force. Recently, the SSB is announcing the recruitment notification on the official site at www.ssb.nic.in.

SSB Recruitment 2020 Constable:

The Sashastra Seema Bal is declaring the recruitment notification for the post of constable on the official site at www.ssb.nic.in. There is approximately 2068 number of vacancies available. So the interested and eligible candidates may apply at online on before the last date of submission. The eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, selection process given in this page.

SSB Recruitment posts Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Organization: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Name of the Post: Constable

Number of Vacancies: Approximately 2068 jobs available.

The driver only for male candidates: 731 posts

Cook (Female): 60 posts

Cook (Male): 349 posts

Washer Man (Female): 30 posts

Washer Man (Male): 170 posts

Barber (Female): 15 posts

Barber (Male): 82 posts

Safaiwala (Female): 30 posts

Safaiwala (Male): 176 posts

Water Carrier (Female): 30 posts

Water Carrier (Male): 395 posts

Age Limits: The applicants should have the smallest age 18 years to 27 years as on 10th July 2020. Upper age relaxation is given to the reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should achieve the 10th class from the recognized board.

Application Fee: The candidates have to pay application fee Rs.50/- through the Demand Draft/ Postal Order/ Banker Cheque. Female candidates should have no pay any application fee.

Pay Scale: Rs.5200 – 20200/- with the grade pay of Rs.2000/-.

How to apply for SSB Constable Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who want to get the job in the SSB they first visit the official site at www.ssb.nic.in. Then download the application form and submit along with two passport size photos, self-attested qualification, and experience certificate, caste certificate, two self-addressed envelopes Rs.25/- send at the given address before the last date.

Postal Address for Constable (Driver):

The Inspector General, Frontier Headquarter, Sashastra Seema Bal, Sankalp Bhawan, Vibhuti Khand, Plot No TC/35-V-2, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 226010.

Postal Address for all other posts:

The Inspector General, Frontier Headquarter, Sashastra Seema Bal, Rukanpura Bailey Road, Patna, Bihar – 800014.

Official site: www.ssb.nic.in