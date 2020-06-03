SSB Recruitment 2020 For Assistant Commandant Vacancies at ssb.nic.in:

The Sashastra Seema Bal is declaring its latest SSB Recruitment 2020 for Various Assistant Commandant jobs. The SSB official portal ssb.nic.in is offering this recent notification for around 154 vacancies, and the department invites interested applicants for it.

Individual aspirants keep on waiting for such an opportunity to make a career in helping the nation. For Assistant Commandant posts, young and enthusiast may apply as soon as possible and get their jobs into the force.

Essential qualification details regarding Age, Education, Fees, Selection, and Application Procedures are available below. Read all these details carefully and then apply for the vacancies. To get more information, refer to the official notification ssb.nic.in and get information from the official announcement.

SSB Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 154 Posts

Name Of Vacancies: Assistant Commandant Posts

Department Wise Vacancies:

SSB: 20 Posts

CRPF: 43 Posts

ITBP: 44 Posts

BSF: 47 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Such recruitments require applicants with Graduation completion through a government recognized institute/ university. They should have their certificate from a recognized institution, and they should have completed their study with the relevant field of study/ subjects.

Age Limit:

For applying to SSB Recruitment 2020 interested applicants’ age should be between 21 to 45 years. For candidates belonging to reserved categories, there is age relaxation. As per current SSB rules, candidates will receive specific years of age relaxation as per below details:

For SC/ ST Candidates: 05 Years

For OBC Candidates: 03 Years

For Ex-Servicemen: 03 Years (Unreserved/ General Candidates)

For Ex-Servicemen: 06 Years (OBC)

For Ex-Servicemen: 08 Years (SC/ ST)

For Government Servant: 05 Years

Registration Fees:

Candidates who are going to apply, they need to pay the registration fees in the form of Demand Draft. The amount of taxes is 100/- rupees which candidates should pay as per the details available in the official notification ssb.nic.in.

After paying the fees, keep the Challan/ Confirmation receipt safe for further usage.

Selection Procedures:

The SSB officials shall conduct some screening procedures to determine the most eligible candidates. They will soon release the schedule for these proceedings. There will be procedures including:

Written Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Physical Standard Test

Document Verification

Medical Test

Several tests such as Physical Efficiency Test standards will be different for Male as well as Female candidates. To qualify for these procedures, applicants must be ready. They have to train their body weeks before the test.

There must be huge numbers of applicants, hence to get selected amongst so many – it will be quite a test for your body as well as the mind. As each procedure is over, candidates with better performance will get qualified.

At last, finally shortlisted applicants shall receive their job letters and they have to report for their duty as per their region.

Pay Scale:

As per current pay scale, selected candidates, i.e., SSB employees shall receive their salary along with their respective Grade Pay as per below:

Assistant Commandant: 15,600/- rupees to 39,100/- rupees along with Grade Pay 5,400/- rupees

Steps To Apply for SSB Recruitment 2020:

First, go to the official SSB portal, e., ssb.nic.in Search for the “Recruitments” Section. Click on that link and search for the official notification. A new link will generate, showing the official recruitment notification. Read all the details regarding the application, fees payment, and so on. Then Start filling the form as per the guidelines. Pay registration fees via DD. Get a print of the filled form. Attach the required educational documents. Sent a copy of the form to the mentioned address. Complete all the procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.ssbrectt.gov.in