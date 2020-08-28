Sprint and T-Mobile Merger: What If You Have a Sprint Prepaid Plan

Jason Kempin / Getty



The merger between the operators T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corporation was completed on April 1, 2020.

This means that Sprint was absorbed by T-Mobile, while Dish will enter the market of the telephone industry as the fourth national operator after acquire Sprint prepaid companies, as well as Sprint’s 800Mhz of wireless spectrum. In addition, you will also have access to the T-Mobile network for a period of seven years.

Dish said Wednesday, July 1, that there was completed purchase of Boost Mobile, Sprint’s prepaid service. However, Virgin Mobile’s Assurance Wireless services and customers of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and Swiftel Communications, Inc. prepaid companies operate independently and will continue to operate normally.

A Sprint spokesperson told CNET en Español that “T-Mobile has committed to maintaining Sprint and T-Mobile Lifeline services indefinitely,” services that belong to a federal program and offer low-cost Internet and telephone services. cost.

“Together, these opportunities will set the stage for our entry as the nation’s fourth wireless competitor and will also accelerate our work to launch the nation’s first independent 5G broadband network,” said Dish Co-Founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen.

What will happen to your Boost Mobile account? What will the transition of plans be like? Will prepaid plans change? Does Dish have the infrastructure to compete? We answer these and more questions below.

What about Boost Mobile and Sprint Prepaid customers?

There are about 9.3 million people in the United States who are customers of Sprint’s prepaid services, including Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile, taking into account that Virgin customers to join Boost Mobile from February 2.

After announcing the acquisition of Boost Mobile, Dish indicated that Boost users will still be able to keep their phone number and will continue to have service in the same areas where they currently have coverage.

In July 2019, Dish said through a press release that upon completion of the merger, both the prepaid companies and their customers will be transferred to Dish, the same will happen with their employees and the more than 7,500 points of sale throughout the United States. .

Boost Mobile and Sprint prepaid customers, as well as new Dish wireless customers, will have full access to Sprint’s legacy network, as well as T-Mobile’s new network, this while Dish builds its own 5G network. Dish could take a couple of years to develop its own network. However, Dish has a seven-year time limit to complete it, according to the agreement.

Regarding the customer transition process, T-Mobile will offer a service to Dish for up to three years ensuring the continued operation of Boost Mobile and Sprint’s prepaid brands, according to a Sprint press release.

Allnet Insights



What plans will Dish offer?



Dish will present its first plan, incorporating the previous Boost plan “$ hrink-It!”, Which has an initial cost of US $ 45 for 15GB of data. Monthly rates will drop US $ 5 after three consecutive payments on time and then another US $ 5 after six payments on time.

A second plan that offers 10GB data and unlimited text and talk minutes will also be available for $ 35 per month.

When will Dish’s 5G network be ready?

Over 10 years Dish has invested around US $ 20,000 million in wireless spectrum and once the merger is concluded it intends to invest between US $ 500 million and US $ 1 billion to build its new 5G network.

Once the agreement is finalized, 800 MHz of national spectrum band will be added to the existing 600 MHz and 700 MHz low frequency bands, which are ideal for covering large geographic areas and can also penetrate buildings. These will complement DISH’s AWS-4 and AWS H Block mid-frequency bands.

However, time is running out for Dish, as it will have to build its 5G network and cover 20 percent of the population in the United States by 2022 and 70 percent of the population by 2023. Failure to do so will have to pay a penalty $ 2.2 billion to the US Treasury Department.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on July 6, 2020 with more information on purchasing Boost Mobile.