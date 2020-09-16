Spotify wants artists to pay to promote their music: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Spotify wants artists and record labels to pay to promote themselves on its platform.

The Swedish company of streaming Music publisher is asking record companies and artists for money to advertise their songs within its app, according to a Bloomberg report released on March 2. Until now, Spotify did not charge artists to promote their music on the service with its user recommendation systems, it simply fed from users’ paid subscriptions.

According to the source medium, Spotify argues that by paying, artists will reach a wider audience and increase their popularity. To carry out this new system, Spotify would introduce sponsored songs from those artists who have paid in the playlists recommended music.

This new system, says Bloomberg, could make the songs and artists that the platform suggests to its users not based one hundred percent on their tastes, but on those artists or record companies who pay the most to promote themselves.

This move by Spotify would respond to the pressure of its investors, who do not see profitability between the income that the company generates with subscriptions to the service and the payments that they must make to artists for their royalties.

The company has offered similar tools in the past, but only to independent musicians and record companies. With these tools Spotify intended to help them highlight their work in front of the main record companies, something that according to Bloomberg, industry giants such as Universal Music, Warner Music and Sony Music Entertainment did not like, so they finally canceled those tools.

At the moment Spotify has not officially announced what measures it is taking. CNET en Español sent the company a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get responses.

