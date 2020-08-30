Spotify releases synced lyrics in 26 regions

Erin Carson / CNET



The synced lyrics feature in Spotify reaches various parts of the world.

The service began rolling out this feature on the morning of Tuesday, June 30, as Spotify confirmed to TechCrunch. A total of 26 markets receive this feature that was in beta since last year and in only a handful of countries.

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, India, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, among other regions, will have access to this function. Spotify operates in 79 countries around the world, says TechCrunch, showing that work still needs to be done to bring this feature around the world.

Spotify already offered song lyrics on its service but they weren’t synced. The difference is that the synced lyrics go to the beat of the song, while the normal lyrics don’t have this feature.

Apple Music, with around 60 million subscribers, has offered this feature since 2018, although only for the iPhone. On the Mac, Apple Music still does not offer this feature although it would have it with the arrival of macOS Big Sur.



