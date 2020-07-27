Spotify Premium users will be able to hide songs from playlists

Angela Lang / CNET



Spotify Premium users will be able to start hiding songs they don’t want to hear from any playlist. It doesn’t matter if the list was created by you, a friend or if it was made by Spotify, from now –– or when you receive this update–– you can start to hide the songs that you don’t want to listen to.

This update is available for iOS and Android users, and all you have to do is go to the options menu, and select “hide song”. This decision does not erase the song, since it only hides it, so if you later regret it you can include it again.

While this is not a very big upgrade, it is an option that allows premium users to have more control over what they want – or not – to hear.

Recently the music service by streaming updated the interface of your mobile application, customizing it for each user, and also launched a special version for children.