Spotify offers three months free until June 30

Spotify has two new offers with which it seeks to attract new subscribers and recover those who one day left.

The European music company for streaming He said this week on his website that new users who sign up for the service from May 15 through June 30 will be able to receive three months free of any of their premium plans, including family and student plans.

The company also has an offer for users who were once individual premium members of the service and who canceled their plan before April 14. Spotify offers them the ability to re-enroll for $ 9.99 for three months instead of the $ 9.99 per month it normally costs.

The announcement of the offers comes a few days after the company announced its data for the first quarter of 2020. According to the data provided, the service already has 130 million paying subscribers, 27 million more than it had in September 2019. In total, considering subscribers and users of the free version, Spotify has 286 million users.

Its direct rival, Apple Music, Apple Music, has not yet updated its subscriber number figure since June 2019. At the time the service said it had 60 million subscribers, all paid, since the Apple platform does not have a free version.

