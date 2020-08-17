Spotify launches two lists focused on podcasts

Spotify



Spotify keep betting on the world of podcasts.

The company of streaming announced on July 15 the arrival of two new discovery lists, which will help users to find out which are the most trending podcasts in 26 countries. These new lists called “Top Podcasts” and “Trend Podcasts” will focus, respectively, on pointing out the most popular podcasts of the moment and on collecting podcasts that, although they do not have a large number of listeners, are gaining interest among the community. The new lists are already being implemented for everyone and CNET en Español was able to verify that they are available in Spain.

According to reports, Spotify recently partnered with DC Comics and Warner Bros. to produce and distribute narrative podcasts based on superheroes, although at the moment it is unknown when they will be released on the platform. The service is also expected to soon integrate music videos.

Spotify currently has 130 million subscribers and the number of users in total, adding subscribers and users of the paid version is 286 million, according to company figures reported in April. By comparison, its rival Apple Music had 70 million subscribers in January this year.

