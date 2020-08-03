Spotify launches its app for children in the United States, Canada and France

Spotify



Spotify launched a new app that will help you if you are working in quarantine and with children at home.

Spotify Kids It is the new application of the music platform with exclusive content for the smallest of the home. The application is available from Tuesday March 31 in the United States, France and Canada, now becoming a list of twelve countries in which the app is available, in addition to Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

The app is designed for children from the age of three and is available on both iOS and Android. As expected, Spotify Kids is ad-free and requires an adult to set up for the first time. The app has 8,000 songs and 125 playlists.

Recommendations and lists are chosen by human curators and you can find content from Baby Shark, Frozen, ready to sleep and to learn the alphabet or numbers. Spotify also has a song dedicated to children and where they are encouraged to wash their hands because COVID-19.

Spotify Kids is a priceless app, but parents of small subscribers must have a family plan ($ 15 a month). Each child with a Spotify Kids app counts as a member of the family plan, for consideration since a family plan only has space for six users.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos