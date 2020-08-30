Spotify Duo, a plan designed for couples, arrives in the United States

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Spotify Premium Duo, the service premium for couples or people who share the same roof, it comes to the United States.

This version of the service, announced since last year, arrives in the United States from the start of July at a cost of US $ 12.99 per month. The subscription includes the premium service for the two users registered in the plan and the only condition is that they share the home address.

Spotify Duo offers both people their own account, allowing each to create their own playlists and manage their library at will. Duo also offers a custom playlist called Duo Mix, which is created based on the musical tastes of both users.

Spotify launched this plan as an alternative to the Family package that offers the service for up to six people. In the first instance, the Duo service reached only Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland and Poland, but last September it was expanded to Mexico, Panama and other regions of Latin America. Spotify continues to offer other packages such as the regular for one person or the package for students.

Spotify says that current subscribers to a Premium account can jump to Spotify Duo. Users who use the platform for free can be chosen to start testing Duo with the first month free.



