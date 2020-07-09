Spotify already allows you to store more than 10,000 songs in your library

Angela Lang / CNET



Without much fanfare, Spotify announced on Tuesday, May 26 that it already allows users to store more than 10,000 songs in their libraries.

In the announcement, Spotify said it removed the 10,000 song limit from the users library, as this was one of the most requested changes by its users since 2014. Spotify will maintain the 10,000 song limit for playlists and downloading songs.

Spotify has a catalog of around 50 million songs, but users could only store 10,000 songs in their library. Spotify said in 2017 that this was because just 1 percent of users reached the 10,000 song limit.

The removal of the 10,000 song limit, however, is only for the users library. All playlists maintain the same limit and Spotify did not say if there are plans to modify it. Spotify says this change is gradual and users will start to see it starting the week of May 25.

Another aspect that is still limited to 10,000 songs is the downloads. Spotify explained that users will be able to download up to 10,000 songs on each of their devices. Users continue to have a limit of 5 authorized devices for downloading music.

