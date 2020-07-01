Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot dog, is now on sale for $ 74,500

Spot, he robot de Boston Dynamics It resembles a dog, it has been one of our favorites in the world of robots because it looks very beautiful and has impressive capabilities, including being able to dance, herd a herd and help doctors diagnose safely to patients with coronavirus.

The dream of being the happy owner of a Spot is getting closer to becoming a reality, at least if you are an American business that has $ 74,500 to make a robot dog.

Boston Dynamics put this quadruped Spot up for sale Tuesday, and in a video (below, in English) it boasts some of its possible uses.

The base price of $ 74,500 is for a Spot Explorer kit. “Spot Explorer is designed for enthusiastic developers by exploring how flexible mobile robots can be to accommodate tasks ranging from industrial inspection to entertainment,” says Boston Dynamics. You can reserve one for a deposit of US $ 1,000, to receive it six to eight weeks later.

The kit includes the Spot robot, two batteries, a charger, a tablet to control it and storage cases. You can customize the order with a variety of extra accessories, such as a $ 21,800 Spot camera for a color panoramic view, or a $ 18,450 Lidar that allows Spot to navigate autonomously in large spaces.

Boston Dynamics allows potential business or academic customers to request quotes for more tailored versions of Spot.

Spot’s commercial sale follows in the footsteps of a short-term leasing program that puts the robot to work in diverse environments, such as a giant construction project and a NASA JPL program that challenges Spot to navigate rugged underground terrain.

The company is focusing its efforts so that the use of Spot is at an enterprise level, for the moment. “Spot is designed for industrial or commercial application use by qualified professionals,” specified Boston Dynamics. “Spot does not have a safety certificate for home use or for being around children or others who do not visualize the dangers associated with its operation.”

In this way, if you wanted to adopt Spot as your new pet, you will have to wait a while.