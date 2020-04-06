SpongeBob SquarePants: How Mermaid Man & Barnacle Boy Ended Up Under The Sea

SpongeBob SquarePants has launched all forms of characters from the underwater metropolis of Bikini Backside, amongst these two superheroes: Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. In contrast to the remainder of the residents of Bikini Backside, they aren’t sea creatures: they’re people, who for some cause can dwell underwater. So, how did Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy find yourself on the backside of the ocean? SpongeBob SquarePants was created by marine science educator and animator Stephen Hillenburg and made its official debut on Nickelodeon in 1999. Since then, it has grow to be one of many longest-running American animated collection and has efficiently expanded to different media.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button under to begin this text in fast view.

SpongeBob SquarePants follows the day by day adventures of the title character and his shut buddies Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward Tentacles, and Mr. Krabs, in addition to a few enemies (similar to Plankton) and extra. The collection has additionally launched many characters which can be necessary in SpongeBob’s life, similar to his grandmother and his heroes Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. This pair of superheroes had their very own TV present, of which SpongeBob and Patrick are huge followers, however retired a few years later, and had been discovered by SpongeBob and Patrick at a retirement residence in Bikini Backside.

Associated: SpongeBob SquarePants: All three Krusty Krab Origins Defined (& Why It Adjustments)

Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy stand out not simply because they’re superheroes however as a result of they’re the one characters who’re people, although they’re the identical dimension as different characters and may breathe underwater with no downside – however because it seems, the duo as soon as lived on land, however a collection of unusual occasions introduced them to Bikini Backside

SpongeBob SquarePants: Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy’s Origin Story

Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy made their debut in season 1’s episode “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy” (after all), and went on to seem in additional episodes till they had been retired, and have since appeared solely as toys or in photos. Although they’re all the time proven as their older selves, the collection has featured a few clips from their present in addition to a few flashbacks wherein viewers noticed what they regarded like once they had been younger, nevertheless it wasn’t till season eight when their origin story was lastly revealed.

Mermaid Man was “a younger, good-looking, muscular man” who fell asleep on the seaside and was drawn into the ocean by an enormous wave after which sucked right into a raging whirlpool. As he fell to the underside of the ocean, he was rescued by mermaids who put a particular starfish on his nostril so he may breathe underwater. Life on the backside of the ocean was fairly lonely and boring for Mermaid Man, till someday he noticed a younger man drowning. He rescued him by utilizing his powers to place barnacles in his lungs so he may breathe underwater – and thus Barnacle Boy was “born”. With each now caught on the backside of the ocean, they turned companions, and the next flashback confirmed them stopping a financial institution theft, amongst different heroic moments. After all, as soon as they had been carried out telling the story, they argued over the legitimacy of all of it.

Given Mermaid Man’s fragile reminiscence and Barnacle Boy’s stubbornness and impulse to all the time disagree with Mermaid Man, it’s attainable that their origin story was embellished, however because it’s the one one SpongeBob SquarePants has provided, it would function their backstory till the collection or another associated media tells an official model. Maybe it’s higher this fashion, because it’s all the time good for superheroes to maintain some thriller of their lives.

Subsequent: SpongeBob SquarePants: Why Sandy Cheeks Left Texas For Bikini Backside

Each Pals Actor In How I Met Your Mom