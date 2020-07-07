SpongeBob comes out of Bikini Bottom and jumps to Apple Arcade

Apple



Apple Arcade has a new tenant and it comes from the bottom of the sea.

Bob Esponja: Patty Pursuit is the new game coming to subscription game service for Apple products. The game is about the evil Plankton’s attempt to steal the secret formula from the cangreburguer, the famous cartoon burger.

In SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit you will meet all your favorite characters such as Patrick, Squidward and Sandy. The bitter side is that the small but evil Plankton kidnapped them and you will have to free them on your way to protect and care for Bikini Bottom.

In the game you will also find other places that you will surely remember from the series, such as the Bikini Bottom sign, the Glove tunnel, El Abismo bus station, Plankton’s laboratory and the character Fred that you will remember forever getting hurt during his appearances in the series.

The game can be downloaded if you are already an Apple Arcade subscriber, becoming one or starting the free trial period. The Arcade catalog already exceed 100 games And Apple is adding new titles regularly, almost always every week.

2020 iPhone: Will this be Apple’s next cell phone? [fotos] To see photos