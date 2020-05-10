SPOILER Roh Ji Hoon & wife Lee Eun Hye touch audience with romantic duet on ‘Immortal Song – Family Special’

Roh Ji Hoon and his wife Lee Eun Hye touched the audience with a romantic duet on ‘Immortal Song‘.

On the Might ninth ‘Family Particular’ of ‘Immortal Song’, the couple did their very own rendition of Paul Kim‘s 2018 monitor “Each Day, Each Second” for the ‘Ought to We Kiss First?‘ OST. Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye, who viewers bought to know on TV Chosun‘s ‘Wife’s Style‘, blew the audience away with their onstage chemistry, and Lee Eun Hye’s voice specifically shocked the group.

Nonetheless, the beautiful couple weren’t capable of defeat the daddy and daughter pair Yoyomi and Park Si Gained, who had a 3-win streak and took the ultimate win.

Watch Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye’s efficiency above, and tell us what you assume within the feedback under.

