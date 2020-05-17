SPOILER N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung takes on track by female duo Davichi on ‘Immortal Song’

N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung took on a track by female duo Davichi on ‘Immortal Music‘.

The Might 16th episode of ‘Immortal Music’ featured a particular devoted to composer Jo Younger Soo, and Yoo Hwe Seung coated Davichi’s 2008 hit tune “Love and Warfare“. The N.Flying member expressed, “I believed it was probably the most tough tune to pick out, and it is the sort of tune that I have not actually executed earlier than. It is a new problem for me.”

In the long run, Yoo Hwe Seung was up towards Monni, and although the N.Flying vocalist took the win for three rounds, it was Monni that took the ultimate trophy.

Try Yoo Hwe Seung’s cowl of “Love and Warfare” above!

