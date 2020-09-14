‘Spiral: From The Book of Saw’: Todo lo que sabemos del spin off de Chris Rock

Spiral: From The Book of Saw, hits theaters in May, by the hand of Chris Rock and only that detail generates optimism. Hopefully the script is better than the new title of the franchise Saw, or at least not that long.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first movie in 2004. I’m very excited for the opportunity to take this saga to a much more intense and twisted place, “Rock told Variety in May 2019. His words are not only as the protagonist, but as a producer, since the idea of ​​retaking the franchise was his.

“When Chris Rock reached out to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reinvents and turns the world of famous Jigsaw Killer, we were all in, “Lionsgate President Joe Drake explained in the Variety story.” Chris conceived this idea and will be completely respectful of the legacy of the material as he reinvigorates the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic franchise of terror, “he added.

SawUltimately, it is a profitable franchise, as seven of the eight films have grossed more than $ 100 million worldwide. Saw II it was the one that generated the most money in the United States: US $ 87 million.

What is it about?

If you do not know anything about this saga, we will tell you that the original story tells how a man, Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), decides to “play” with people who have evaded the law or caused some damage, subjecting them to different challenges that if not overcome , they can cost them their lives.

The official synopsis of the new installment, offered by the production company Lionsgate, is that “a sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral: From The Book of Saw. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), daring detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take on a lurid murder investigation reminiscent of the gruesome past of the city. Involuntarily trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the murderous game of murder. “

In what time is it located?

This would be the ninth film in the series and is described as a “reinvention and a spin-off of the franchise.” It was going to be called The Organ Donor, but in early 2020 it was confirmed that it would be a spin-off of Saw, with Rock at the helm and that would be named: Spiral: From The Book of Saw.

“The movie is not a reboot. It’s canon. All movies exist in the same universe. And who knows, maybe Saw X will tie it all together,” Stolberg wrote on Twitter.

The film is NOT a reboot. It is canon. All the films exist in the same universe. And who knows, maybe Saw X will tie all the stories together. You never know. — Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) June 26, 2019

As there is no more information, for now, we have to extract some signals from the only trailer, which premiered on February 5. At first, it looks more like a thriller than a horror movie. However, there are the spiral-shaped red lines, which identify the puppet, Billy. The one that always invites us to start the game. So we are clear that Jigsaw will be there to show us more torture.

But the most important detail comes at the end of the trailer, when we see Detective Banks (Rock) in a situation very similar to that of Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes), in the first film of 2004: handcuffed and with a saw to the side. Finally, it is very striking that there is no sign of Tobin Bell, who has played the villain of the saga. This may be good news, although it is too early to draw conclusions.

However, according to the Comicbook website, many fans have come up with their own theory. The main connection to the earlier tapes centers on the police veteran played by Samuel L. Jackson, who arrives at the same factory location where the Jigsaw events began.

Thanks to this connection, this would be the story of Logan Nelson (Matt Passmore), the first apprentice of John Kramer, the original assassin of Jigsaw. Under this theory, Nelson’s traumatic experience, playing one of John’s first challenges, inspired him to become a very different kind of torturer.

In that sense and due to the tragic murder of his wife, and the connection with some corrupt cops, Nelson was targeting a police detective, with games without the possibility of triumph (escape), which violates the main Kramer code.

Classification R

If you are a fan of the saga SawThis news will probably not surprise you, since all the tapes have been cataloged with an R rating (minors must be accompanied). But being a spin-off, many wondered if it had more psychological than graphic content.

Officially, as explained by the website Comicbook.com, the film was rated R because it shows “sequences of gory violence and grisly torture, wicked language, some sexual references, and brief drug use.” Anyway, we will have traps again and that gore that has made the franchise famous.

Production and direction

As noted, Darren Lynn Bousman, who wrote and directed Saw II and the next two sequels, he returns to directing. The script was written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, who worked on Saw VIII.

“I’m going to start shooting the new movie of Saw in a few days. Something that I thought I would never write again. You have to be honest. No one is prepared for the madness of bleeding on the screen, “Bousman wrote on his social media in August 2019.

Chris Rock, Daniel Heffner and the original creators of the franchise, James Wan and Leigh Whannell, will serve as producers.

List

For now, these are the main characters, confirmed:

Chris Rock (Everybody Hates Chris) will play police detective Zeke Banks.

Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers) is Marcus, a veteran researcher, related to Banks.

Max Minghella (Horns) He will play William Schenk, Banks’ partner.

Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) will play Captain Angie Garza, Banks’s boss.

Trailer, images and premiere

On February 5, production company Lionsgate tweeted a poster for the film and announced that it would hit theaters on May 15. However, a day later, the horror movie website Howls said that the premiere was delayed and that the film would be released on August 28.

The reason for the change is not explained, only that another horror film called Antebellum, will occupy the original date that was reserved for Spiral: From The Book of Saw.

Lionsgate



For now we have no images, only the first teaser, which or you can see below: