Spike Lee Gifts Unmade ‘Jackie Robinson’ Script To Stay-At-Homers For Sunday Reading

Good day everybody, hope you’re secure at dwelling,” mentioned Spike Lee at present with an out of the park shock for an America primarily behind closed door because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunkered down in his personal Republic of Brooklyn pad, the Oscar winner Sunday went on-line to reward movie and baseball followers with the deal with of the script of his unmade Jackie Robinson movie – and you’ll learn all 159 pages of this fifth draft of the identified however by no means actualized mission proper right here, proper now.

Described by Lee as a “dream mission” within the video under, the plan again round 1996 was for the Malcolm X director to re-team with Denzel Washington for his or her tackle the life and legacy of the Brooklyn Dodgers legend who shattered MLB’s shade barrier and impressed so many.

Sadly, for followers of cinema and America’s pastime, as Spike tells it, “Denzel mentioned he was too previous” to play Robinson and the mission by no means made it to dwelling plate.

“I pulled this script out of the vault and so, I’d wish to share the script with you,” Lee declared at present from his couch in entrance of an enormous framed poster of the Alfred E. Inexperienced directed The Jackie Robinson Story from 1950, starring the good man himself as himself. “And in addition, don’t fear about it should you don’t like baseball or sports activities,” the passionate sports activities fan added in a yr that noticed the March 26 MLB opening day and a brand new season postponed due to the worldwide well being disaster. “It is a nice American story.”

Sure, certainly – maybe much more so in an overwhelmed NYC and stay-at-home USA pummeled Sunday with much more tragic information of now over 137,000 confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 domestically and greater than 2,350 deaths.

“Hope you get pleasure from it,” Lee concludes of the pages of the unrealized Jackie Robinson film. “If you happen to don’t, that’s alright too. It’s by no means getting made, however I wished to share this script with you. Be secure! Be secure! Social distancing! Peace.”

Certainly, possibly as soon as once more Spike will probably be main the best way and we’ll quickly see different filmmakers pull their unmade dream tasks out of their respective vaults to share. Hell, possibly even a couple of of them could get made as soon as we pull out of all this.