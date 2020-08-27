Spielberg fires his great teacher: his father

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg lost his father, Arnold Spielberg, who died yesterday at age 103 of natural causes.

According to a statement collected by Variety, the so-called “King Midas of Cinema” was with his father last night when his death occurred. “When I look at a PlayStation, when I look at a mobile phone, from the smallest calculator to an iPad, I look at my father and say, ‘He and a team of geniuses started all that,'” Steven said of his father, who worked as General Electric engineer.

In addition to Steven, Arnold had three daughters named Anne, Nancy, and Sue. In a joint statement, the four said their father taught them to “love research, expand your mind, keep your feet on the ground, but reach for the stars and look up.”

Arnold Spielberg was born on February 6, 1917, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and soon developed a passion for learning and innovation. At age 12, he got his first radio, which opened the doors to a lifetime of sharing stories with strangers over the airwaves.

In December 1941 he enlisted as a sergeant in the Army and went on to work as a radio operator and chief of communications. When he returned from the war in 1945, he married Leah Posner, a concert pianist, and Steven was born a year later. As early as 1956 he joined General Electric.

In 2012 he was recognized by the Shoah Foundation Institute of the University of Southern California for his contributions in technology, his years of teaching and his work in collecting testimonies to the Holocaust.

Arnold had spent his later years expanding his training online in subjects such as history, thermodynamics, and astronomy.