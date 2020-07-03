Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 apparently begins production

Sony Pictures



Sony Pictures started working on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 amid extended production delays caused by the pandemic of COVID-19. Nick Kondo, the chief animator for Sony Imageworks, said Tuesday, June 9, that he began work on the film, slated to be released in theaters in 2022.

“First day at work!” Kondo tweeted.

The Into the Spider-Verse sequel confirmed in November 2018 and was originally scheduled to open in theaters on April 8, 2022, but was postponed to October 7, 2022 due to the pandemic.

While Peter Parker is still part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – thanks in part to Tom Holland, who plays the acting version of the character – ownership of Spider-Man in the movies remains in the hands of Sony Pictures. The studio’s cartoon division, Sony Pictures Animation, developed the film. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018.

The first installment was inspired by the story told in the comics between 2014 and 2015 in Marvel Comics, which introduced the concept of the Spider-Verse, which included a lot of characters with arachnid powers such as two Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen fighting against Morlun and some villains called the Heirs.

