Spider-Man 3 script is ‘crazy’, says Tom Holland

Actor Tom Holland has a contract to star in one more Spider-Man movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this week he told Inquirer.net that Spider-man 3 will begin filming in July in Atlanta, Georgia, and that his story is “absolutely crazy.”

The third installment will be directed by Jon Watts with a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Nothing is known about the title or plot of the film, but Holland confirmed that actress Zendaya will “definitely” participate in the film, playing the character of MJ again. “As for the relationship between Peter (Parker) and MJ, I’m not sure what will become of it,” Holland added.

In the interview, Holland was asked whether Spider-Man would appear in other Marvel movies currently filming, such as Eternals or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but Holland doubted that would happen. “I’m not sure what they (Marvel) want me to do,” he explained.

Spider-man 3 It has its premiere scheduled in 2021, although there is still no official date defined.

