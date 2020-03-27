NEWS

Spain’s coronavirus death toll is stabilizing: official

March 27, 2020
FILE PHOTO: A funeral worker sporting a defending swimsuit carries a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital, by the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID – The most recent information from Spain's health ministry shows the death toll from the coronavirus is beginning to stabilize, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Friday.

“In proportion phrases, at the moment’s improve is roughly equal to that of the earlier three days, by which we seem to see a clear stabilization,” he talked about.

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose in a single day by 769 circumstances to 4,858, whereas the complete number of contaminated rose to 64,059 from 56,188.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Writing by Nathan Allen; Modifying by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

