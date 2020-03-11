Spain’s Catalonia limits mass events to 1,000 people due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The chief of Catalonia’s regional authorities Quim Torra talks all through an interview with 1 on the Palau de la Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BARCELONA (1) – The Spanish space of Catalonia imposed limits on holding large public events to stem the unfold of the coronavirus epidemic, regional chief Quim Torra talked about on Wednesday.

All events involving larger than 1,000 people are to be suspended and all sports activities actions events will probably be held with out viewers, Torra knowledgeable a data conference.

Spanish effectively being ministry has reported 124 coronavirus circumstances in Catalonia as of Tuesday afternoon.

