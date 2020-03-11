Spain shuts Prado, other Madrid museums due to coronavirus

Security guards stand behind closed gates of El Prado museum as all of Madrid’s state-run museums, along with the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen-Bornemisza, are closed to most of the people due to the coronavirus epidemic that hit the Spanish capital in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (1) – All of Madrid’s state-run museums, along with the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen-Bornemisza, will seemingly be closed to most of the people due to the coronavirus epidemic that has hit the Spanish capital, authorities talked about on Wednesday.

“The measure takes impression from tomorrow, March 12, until further uncover,” Spain’s Custom Ministry tweeted.

The Reina Sofia, home to Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ and other well-known fashionable paintings works, moreover tweeted about its closure.

Madrid has already closed schools for 15 days and banned big gatherings as a result of it tries to grapple with a steep enhance in coronavirus cases.

Nicely being authorities talked about acknowledged cases inside the capital space had risen to 1,024 from 782 on Tuesday – about half of the nationwide entire.

Spain is now the second hardest-hit European nation, behind Italy. Spanish authorities have reported 47 deaths, 31 of them in Madrid.

Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Jessica Jones; Enhancing by Mike Collett-White

