SpaceX tourist trips will cost $ 55 million: report

ESA/NASA via Getty Images



Three space tourists are expected to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX rocket, thanks to an agreement between Elon Musk’s company and Axiom Space signed this week. The first 10-day trip could happen during the second half of next year, according to a statement from Axiom Space.

However, those 10 days will not be cheap: Each place will cost $ 55 million, according to the New York Times, who says there is already one person interested. The trip includes two days to travel to and from the station, plus eight days aboard the station. Tourists will travel with an Axiom astronaut who will ensure that the tourist does not get in the way of the ISS crew members.

“This will be the first of many missions to the ISS that will be fully managed by Axiom Space, the first time a private entity has done this,” Axiom chief Michael T. Suffredini said in the statement. “Obtaining transportation is a significant step toward that goal and we are pleased to be working with SpaceX in this endeavor.”

The company did not immediately respond to a question about the cost of the trip.

Axiom is the second space tourism company to sign a contract with SpaceX recently. Also, Space Adventures said it will launch private citizens into orbit in the Crew Dragon capsule. That trip in orbit will last up to five days, but in this case it will not board the ISS.

