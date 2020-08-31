SpaceX to Launch Trump’s Space Force GPS Satellite

Spacex



SpaceX will attempt its third launch this week since historic flight of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station May 30. And, in addition, the space company will try to make its Falcon 9 rocket perform a first.

The mission planned for this Tuesday, June 30, to carry a GPS satellite for the United States Space Force aboard a Falcon 9 rocket will mark the company’s 11th launch so far in 2020. Launching one launch nearly every week will allow Elon Musk’s space company to set the record for the largest number of launches in a year.

It would also be the first time that SpaceX has attempted to land and recover a Falcon 9 rocket after the launch of a military satellite. The company already launched a military GPS satellite in 2018, but then the United States Air Force determined that SpaceX could not perform the required flight path and recover the rocket at the same time, according to SpaceNews.

Since then, the company and the US military have negotiated changes to GPS mission requirements and the cost of the launch to allow SpaceX to land its rocket after launching the satellite on Tuesday, June 30.

Launch is planned for 12:55 p.m. Pacific Time on June 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The busiest year for SpaceX so far was 2018, when it made 21 launches. In 2020 it is on its way to breaking that record, as if everything goes as planned it will make a total of 38 launches. The company has a goal of launching 70 missions by 2023, according to the Federal Aviation Directorate.



