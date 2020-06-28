SpaceX rockets fly with software you find on your Android phone

The software packages that SpaceX uses in Falcon rockets, the cápsulas Crew Dragon and the Starlink satellites They are cousins ​​of the programs that can be on your personal computer or phone.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley used the base of Google’s Chrome browser – the most widely used in the world – every time they touched the touch screens that controlled the Crew Dragon capsule while flying towards the International Space Station in late May. And every SpaceX satellite and rocket uses a variant of the Linux operating system, which powers the billions of Android phones in the world.

At an AMA (Ask Me What You Want) event on the Reddit platform held while Hurley and Behnken were working on the space station, SpaceX programmers revealed how Elon Musk’s company has worked to modernize the space industry, a field that is still based on technology from decades ago. The software may be less visible than the company’s ingenious and inspiring hardware, such as booster rockets that have the ability to return to Earth and land on their own. But it is just as important as it controls all aspects of space flight. For example, the software is responsible for executing the SpaceX emergency sequence that ejects the Crew Dragon capsule in the event that a Falcon rocket explodes.

The Chromium interface of the Crew Dragon

SpaceX uses Chromium, Google’s open source base for the Chrome browser, in the user interface of the Crew Dragon capsule touchscreens, said Sofian Hnaide, a developer who worked on the Crew Dragon display technology used in the launch of the Demo-2 mission that brought the two astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX tried to demonstrate its design ideas to NASA, but in the end the company stuck with them.

"We liked all the modern features that are built into browsers and ready to go," Hnaide said during the AMA event, adding that Chromium gave SpaceX access to many programmers who are experts in using this technology.

That means that a web application written in HTML and JavaScript, like millions of Web sites, shows astronauts what they need to see and interprets their touches and swipes on the touch screen. That’s a departure from traditional aerospace programming methods that use lower-level languages.

The touchscreens exemplify SpaceX’s modernized computing approach, but the Crew Dragon capsule also features more traditional physical buttons for crucial actions like reacting to a cabin fire, said Wendy Shimata, who heads the capsule’s software team.

Linux on Starlink satellites

The Chromium-based interface connects to vehicle control software written in C ++ language and runs on the open source Linux operating system. SpaceX has its own Linux variant, said Josh Sulkin, head of software design for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, but it’s a close relative of the version that runs on Android phones.

SpaceX modifies Linux to be compatible with the company’s own hardware. It also enables Linux options in real time, helping to ensure that the software responds reliably and quickly to incoming commands.

For Starlink, SpaceX’s growing satellite network created to offer Internet access to computers on Earth, “each launch of 60 satellites contains more than 4,000 Linux computers,” Sulkin said. Most of these manage small computers called microcontrollers, which have limited but often important responsibilities.

“The constellation has more than 30,000 Linux nodes (and more than 6,000 microcontrollers) in space right now,” he said, referring to a computer system that is part of a larger group working in parallel.

Modern methods

SpaceX incorporates not only modern software, but also modern methods of software development, such as frequent updates.

SpaceX updates its software for Starlink every week, said Matt Monson, who directs software work for Starlink and previously worked on the company’s Crew Dragon capsule. “By the time we launch a batch of satellites, they usually have a version [del software] it is older than the one the rest of the constellation has, “he said.” In this type of project, the pace of innovation is everything. “

SpaceX also held a week-long “hackathon” (a collaborative software developer event) with astronauts Behnken and Hurley, in which the company allowed them to test the software during the day, and then modify it each night to In order to incorporate your suggestions for the next day’s tests.

Additionally, SpaceX uses A / B testing, which allows the company to test changes on a subset of satellites, he said. It is a widely used method in conventional programming, for example, to assess whether a website loads faster.

Updates can be crucial. “We have had many cases in which an orbiting satellite had a failure that we had never considered, but was able to stay safe long enough to eliminate the failures, find a way to resolve them or a workaround, and generate an update for software, “said Monson.

That does not mean that the software is fluid. The Crew Dragon spacecraft software was isolated months before launch.

SpaceX Computer Security

Using modern software means facing modern software problems like security. SpaceX uses various security methods to keep its spacecraft, systems and data safe, said Jeff Dexter, who is responsible for SpaceX’s flight software and cybersecurity programs.

For example, SpaceX uses end-to-end encryption to protect data sent to and from Starlink satellites from interception, and all hardware runs on software designed by SpaceX to help block external programs, he said. It also runs automated tests to look for possible problems in the software.

“We have a dedicated team that identifies how our vehicles and satellites could be hacked, so that we can eliminate or prohibit these types of threats when we build our vehicles,” said Dexter.

Even what SpaceX programmers do for fun sounds important. A Reddit editor asked them if they play Kerbal Space Program, a space flight simulation video game preferred by those who enjoy orbital mechanics.