SpaceX prohibits employees from using Zoom: report

SpaceX, the space travel company owned by Elon Musk, has banned its employees from using the Zoom video call app.

The move has been taken due to serious privacy and security concerns, according to a Reuters report released April 1. According to the report, SpaceX informed its employees of the ban on using Zoom via email. “We understand that many of us were using this tool for conferences and support meetings,” SpaceX said in the email. “Better use email, text messages, or phone as alternative means of communication.”

The company has not specified the reasons why it has made this decision, but recent reports assure that the application does not have the security measures it claims to have and that videoconferences are not really end-to-end encrypted.

But SpaceX isn’t the only company that doesn’t allow Zoom to be used by employees for work-related issues. According to a recent report, Apple also does not allow the use of Zoom Among his employees who work from home, he has asked them to reinforce security care, in case of working with secret projects. Instead of Zoom, Apple chooses to have its employees use FaceTime (their own video conferencing service), Jabber, or WebEx.

