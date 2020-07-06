SpaceX plans another launch after successful astronaut trip

SpaceX



SpaceX carried out the historic Demo-2 mission with NASA last weekend, becoming the first commercial company to take humans into space in its own spacecraft. And what better way to celebrate than to plan another release.

Elon Musk’s space company plans to launch its next Starlink satellite mission this Wednesday, June 3. The Kennedy Space Center announced that the launch is planned for 8:55 pm EST from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which carries the satellites, will attempt to land at sea, and the company will attempt to retrieve the two halves of the rocket cap.

The mission was originally planned to take place in mid-May, but was postponed due to Storm Arthur.

This would be the eighth launch of a group of 60 broadband Starlink satellites, giving a total of nearly 500 orbiting satellites. The company expects to send hundreds more satellites by the end of the year. The goal is to have tens of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit to provide high-speed Internet almost anywhere in the world.

The project has been controversial among scientists and astronomers who worry about the brightness of the satellites, which have interfered with telescopic observations of space.

SpaceX begins the live stream of each mission about 15 minutes before launch.

SpaceX and NASA team up in historic space launch [fotos] To see photos