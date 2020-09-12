SpaceX could send astronauts into space in two months

Spacex



It’s been almost a decade since astronauts last began a trip into space from American soil, but SpaceX wants to change that in May.

The Elon Musk-owned aerospace transportation company has been working to launch astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard his spacecraft, Crew Dragon, as part of the company’s commercial crew development program. POT.

On March 10, SpaceX’s chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell, said that the company’s first human launch from one of its rockets, the Falcon 9, will be ready for May in May. Shotwell told reporters about this at the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington, DC, as reported by CNBC. The conference was interrupted by concerns about the coronavirus and was canceled on March 11.

Crew Dragon’s pioneering launch is scheduled for May 7 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to the specialized website, SpaceFlight Now. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will make the trip to the ISS aboard the new spacecraft, which has already made a successful round trip to the station with a doll on board. In his own appearance at Satellite 2020 on March 9, Musk said that SpaceX and NASA engineers have put Crew Dragon through an “astonishing” amount of tests before transporting its first crew.

If the Crew Dragon mission is successful, it will come just as NASA will be running out of orbital flights reserved for the Russian Soyuz spacecraft (an old manned spacecraft model from the former Soviet Union) that have been transporting astronauts into space since the The Space Shuttle program ended in 2011. “Why are Soyuz still flying?” Musk asked wryly on stage Monday. “It was designed in the 1950s. It is a solid vehicle, but it is time to look ahead.”

If the remaining SpaceX tests go well and NASA approves, we could move into a new era of human spaceflight in about eight weeks.

