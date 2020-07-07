SpaceX and NASA make history with the launch of the Demo-2 mission

Elon Musk



Welcome to the history of space exploration to the entire team of the Crew Dragon.

SpaceX passed the first stage of its trip to the International Space Station (ISS), as part of the Commercial Crew Program, this May 30. The Crew Dragon spacecraft was successfully launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida with two astronauts on board. The first launch attempt on May 28 was canceled due to inclement weather in Florida.

The Crew Dragon took off at the scheduled time: 12:22 pm Pacific time, this Saturday.

Screenshot by Gabriel Sama / CNET



SpaceX and NASA team up in historic space launch [fotos] To see photos

The Demo-2 manned mission is the first with astronauts for a SpaceX company ship. It also marks the return of astronaut launches from the United States since the end of the shuttle era in 2011.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are heading to the ISS with the expectation of connecting to the station around 7:27 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 31. NASA TV channel covered the launch live.

The pandemic of coronavirus It did not delay the launch scheduled by NASA and SpaceX, despite the fact that they had to adjust some work protocols and monitor astronauts through a pre-boarding quarantine.

“Our country has experienced many things. But this is a unique moment, when everyone in the United States will be able to take a moment to see our country do something impressive again, and that is to launch American astronauts on a US rocket from the United States to the space station, “NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at a press conference on Tuesday, May 26.

This is an important step for Demo-2, but there are more things to come. After spending time on the ISS, Behnken and Hurley will return to Earth inside the Crew Dragon ship to complete the mission. If all goes well, SpaceX will begin regular missions in the Crew Dragon so that NASA stops relying on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to send astronauts into space.